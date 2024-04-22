PM promises 'transparency' around pumped hydro

PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese has promised transparency surrounding the outcome of the proposed pumped hydro dam cited for the Eungella area.
The nation's leader met with media and local government representatives at Mackay on April 22, where he was queried about one of the region's "contentious issues" currently being led by Queensland Hydro.
When questioned whether residents should be able to read the environmental report scheduled to be finalised by mid-year, Mr Albanese reinforced transparency surrounding the information and Labor's green energy push.
"At the moment, the Queensland Government have a hydro project that's part of their energy and jobs plan and we know this will be a very large hydro scheme in order to power this region," he said.
"The Commonwealth as yet have not received an application. If we do, there will be the environmental process of consideration and part of that is community consultation.
"That will occur before any project goes ahead there will be of course, on all major infrastructure projects, there will be difference of opinion.
"It's important that people have the opportunity to put those views forward and prior to any federal consideration, that under our laws is part of that process."
The PM's comments come just three weeks after Queensland Premier Steven Miles held a Q&A session with Eungella residents, where they made their rejection of the project evident.
Queensland Hydro, which broke the news to residents through media outlets or via letter drops in September 2022, had also held information sessions with locals - however, many residents left with no clarification on the project such as the locations of concrete batching plants, transmission lines, haul roads etc.
Landowners had also already received acquisition offers despite the environmental reports not yet being finalised.
Some of the concerns raised by residents included the impact on endemic and endangered species (including the platypus), land valuation impacts, mental strain, and the loss of or negative outcomes for businesses, local water systems and generations of grazing and agricultural properties.
With the government's focus on green energy, the PM was asked whether the proposition of the project not being entirely green would impact any decisions.
"We have not received an application yet, so if we do there will be a proper environmental assessment and part of that will be community consultation where people will be able to put forward their views," Mr Albanese said.
