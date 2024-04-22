North Queensland Register
Record numbers at DirtnDust Festival

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
April 22 2024 - 6:00pm
The original Roobock Man of the Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival 88-year-old Fred Schneider from Charters Towers. Picture: Jo Thieme Photography
The original Roobock Man of the Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival 88-year-old Fred Schneider from Charters Towers. Picture: Jo Thieme Photography

DIRT, dust and cowboys - it was another grand affair at Julia Creek for the annual DirtnDust Festival last weekend, with around 1800 attendees making the trek to the popular rodeo event on April 19-20.

