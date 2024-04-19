North Queensland Register
Teen's body found mauled by croc after dinghy sinks

By Savannah Meacham and Laine Clark
April 19 2024 - 4:00pm
A large crocodile has been blamed for killing a teenage boy in far north Queensland. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
A hunt for a huge crocodile is under way in the Torres Strait after a search for a missing 16-year-old boy ended in tragedy.

