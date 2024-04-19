North Queensland Register
Home/News

Queensland's youngest male councillor elected in the Gulf

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
April 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's youngest male councillor Johnty O'Brien has taken his seat on Carpentaria Shire Council. Photo supplied.
Queensland's youngest male councillor Johnty O'Brien has taken his seat on Carpentaria Shire Council. Photo supplied.

Carpentaria Shire Council has claimed Queensland's youngest male councillor, after a 22-year-old resident was elected in the 2024 Local Government Election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.