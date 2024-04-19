Queensland's youngest male councillor elected in the Gulf

Carpentaria Shire Council has claimed Queensland's youngest male councillor, after a 22-year-old resident was elected in the 2024 Local Government Election.
Johnty O'Brien was born and raised in Normanton in the Gulf of Carpentaria. He spent his senior schooling at Townsville Grammar boarding school before returning home at the end of 2019 to work and study engineering.
In 2024, Mr O'Brien made the "nerve-racking" decision to run for the Local Government Election in April stating "he wasn't expecting to be elected".
"I was very surprised. We had 17 people sit for councillor, so I wasn't expecting to get anywhere out of it, however I was very honoured and surprised to find out I had been elected," Cr O'Brien said.
"I am a younger person and I thought it would be a good asset to council to have a younger perspective sitting at the table, and have a diverse range of people contributing towards council decisions.
"My first point would be to make sure we are always public engaged and that the community is consulted on council matters. I really want to get out and talk to people and ensure everyone is being heard, while also pushing for town beautification, housing issues and public infrastructure upgrades."
While many bush kids complete school and travel or explore the world, Cr O'Brien believed that returning home straight after school increased his chances of getting onto council.
"I definitely think so. A lot of bush kids have to go away for school and it was a good opportunity to return home and spend time with family and I have really enjoyed living back home, so I have stayed," he said.
"I have always had an interest in governance, I never thought I would be a councillor at 22 but I have always had an interest and good knowledge of it.
"I am looking forward to representing my community on a local government level."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.