Maritime Safety located missing fishermen in North Queensland

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
April 19 2024 - 3:00pm
Maritime Safety Queensland helped located two missing men off the Burdekin coast on the weekend. Picture supplied.
Maritime Safety Queensland located two missing men off a North Queensland coast on Sunday April 14, clinging to the upturned hull of their vessel.

