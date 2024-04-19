North Queensland Register
Home/News

How do you 'involve' city folk in the farm sector?

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
April 20 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signage from a Moo Baa Munch school presentation. File pic
Signage from a Moo Baa Munch school presentation. File pic

"Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.