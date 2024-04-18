Dirt n Dust Festival forges ahead despite Telstra outage

Julia Creek's Telstra service is undergoing works during the towns biggest event of the year.
The outback town's mobile reception will be disrupted for maintenance works from April 18-24, across the duration of the annual Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival.
Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter has called out Telstra and its "ludicrous decision" stating the company is "out of touch".
"Just another example of how out of touch Telstra is with people living in the bush," Mr Katter said.
"They are proposing service disruptions over the busiest weekend of the year for the Julia Creek and McKinlay areas. It is not an understatement to say "lives will be put at risk"."
Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival president Sheree Pratt said they were notified of the planned outage early.
"Council were notified early on, and mentioned it to us to make sure we had contingency plans in place," Ms Pratt said.
"We spoke to Telstra and they said they were going to try and get most of the work done today (Thursday) so that we could have internet and phones for the weekend."
If by chance there is an outage over the weekend, the committee said they had contingency plans in place to forge ahead with the event.
"We've got a back up provider in Starlink and we have another wi-fi available to us also," Ms Pratt said.
"It's a six day works outage so we are encouraging patrons to bring cash with them if possible, just in case.
"We are doing everything we can to make it a great event, so we look forward to seeing everyone this weekend."
Telstra was contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.