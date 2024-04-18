North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Mathew embraces ag and life after tragedy

Brooke Littlewood
April 18 2024 - 12:00pm
Mathew Brockhurst and his fiance Alice Purcell are cattle farmers at Gingin and have their own agricultural drone business.
Mathew Brockhurst and his fiance Alice Purcell are cattle farmers at Gingin and have their own agricultural drone business.

When Mathew Brockhurst became a paraplegic three years ago, he thought there was no chance of ever returning to work in agriculture.

Journalist

