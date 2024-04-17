North Queensland Register
Australian Agricultural Company reaches 200 year milestone

Vanessa Binks
Vanessa Binks
April 18 2024 - 6:00am
Australian Agricultural Company chief executive officer David Harris discussed the company's rich history and contribution to agriculture at the recent Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association conference. Picture by Vanessa Binks
Australian Agricultural Company chief executive officer David Harris discussed the company's rich history and contribution to agriculture at the recent Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association conference. Picture by Vanessa Binks

Australia's oldest continuously operating company has hit 200 years old after its early trailblazers formed a steadfast foundation of strength.

