North Queensland Register
Home/News

The mayor of ag: Ry's plans for Whitsunday horticulture industry

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
April 17 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bowen Gumlu Growers CEO Ry Collins is the new mayor of the Whitsundays. Picture: Steph Allen
Former Bowen Gumlu Growers CEO Ry Collins is the new mayor of the Whitsundays. Picture: Steph Allen

THE Whitsunday region has a new leader at the helm armed a wealth of experience within the agricultural industry and a focus on addressing the key issues faced by local producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.