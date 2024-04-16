North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

From cane to beef cattle for Kurrimine producer

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
April 17 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassowary Coast cattle producer Adrian Azzopardi alongside his son, Jacko, with their Droughtmaster cattle on their property near Kurrimine. Picture supplied by Bay Hill Beef
Cassowary Coast cattle producer Adrian Azzopardi alongside his son, Jacko, with their Droughtmaster cattle on their property near Kurrimine. Picture supplied by Bay Hill Beef

As a son of a Malta immigrant who started in the north Queensland agriculture industry as a cane cutter, Adrian Azzopardi is focused on building up his family's sugar and Bay Hill Beef enterprise on the Cassowary Coast near Kurrimine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.