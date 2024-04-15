Competitive buyers at Mareeba store sale

Agents yarded a total of 1475 head at Mareeba Saleyards on Saturday for the first Mareeba combined agents store sale for 2024.
They reported a competitive buying panel and quality lines of cattle on offer.
The yard averaged 246.73 cents a kilogram, averaging $694.
Yearling steers 200-300kg were the top pick at the sale with the maximum price getting out to 330.2c/kg.
The yarding was drawn from Lakeland, Dimbulah, Mutchilba, Silkwood, Innisfail, Ravenshoe, Innot Hot Springs and local areas.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 292c to average 227c, and yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 330c, averaging 283c.
Steers under 200kg reached 216c to average 216c, steers 200-300kg sold to 316c, averaging 271c, steers 300-400kg topped at 308c and averaged 267c and steers 400-600kg sold to 286c, averaging 253c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 232c and averaged 198c, and yearling heifers 200-300kg sold to 274c, averaging 217c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 238c and averaged 217c, heifers 300-400kg sold to 242c, averaging 223c and heifers 400-500kg made 230c, to average 218c.
Cows under 300-400kg made 188c, average 188c, and cows 400-500kg reached 188c, average 188c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 222c, average 222c, bulls 200-300kg made 250c, average 246c, bulls 300-500kg reached 250c, average 246c and bulls 500-650kg sold to 246c, averaging 246c.
A pen of eight heifers on a/c A Crowther made 238.2c/kg weighing about 260kg, returning $622.30.
A pen of eight steers on a/c K Fielder made 316.2c/kg weighing about 268kg, returning $845.84.
One yearling bull on a/c R and R White made 250c/kg weighing about 290kg, returning $725.
