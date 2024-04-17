Mother nature turns it on for annual race event

IT WAS another bumper year at the Maxwelton Race Club with mother nature turning on a "stellar day" for the annual Maxi Races on April 13.
Club president Megan Easton said the "lovely day", with no flies and beautiful weather was well-attended by around 500 people.
"It was close to a record crowd and everyone enjoyed the day. It was fabulous," she said.
"We had the Maxi Mile, the foot race and the tug-o-war. Everyone enjoyed those."
Attendees also placed their bids for a number of hot items in the event auction - with grain and sample feeds donated by local grain producers, a chainsaw, a hand-made whip and other donated goods up for grabs.
The event is in its 74th year, with a special anniversary expected to draw in even bigger crowds next year.
"It largely kicks off the social season," Mr Easton said.
"Most people have been up and commenced work in January but it's the first real social event of the year. It's exciting and a local family event. A good catching up place."
Five horse races were held with participants hailing from across the north.
Ms Easton expressed gratitude towards the event's sponsors and enjoyed readers to visit Maxi Races on Facebook for more information on future events.
The club is also collecting memorabilia. Donations can be organised through the club's Facebook page.
