Mother nature turns it on for annual race event

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
April 17 2024 - 12:00pm
Attendees dressed up to enjoy the racing action. Picture: Renee Backer
Attendees dressed up to enjoy the racing action. Picture: Renee Backer

IT WAS another bumper year at the Maxwelton Race Club with mother nature turning on a "stellar day" for the annual Maxi Races on April 13.

