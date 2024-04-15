Bowen region hosts first cattle sale in 17 years

The Bowen region hosted its first cattle sale in 17 years last Tuesday, attracting strong local support and favourable market conditions.
Elders and Hayes and Co, came together to yard the first prime and store cattle sale at Bowen since 2007 at the local showgrounds on April 9.
According to stock and station agents, the sale was strongly supported by local vendors as well as from Bloomsbury, Ayr, Woodstock and Clermont.
Elders northern state livestock manager Scott Mawn, said local and out of town buyers showed great support for their first cattle sale back.
"With this sale being the first sale in the region since 2007, and as Elders celebrate 185 years this year, it is a strong reflection of Elders commitment not only to the local Bowen community but to the overall rural sector in the north," Mr Mawn said.
"Seasonal conditions across most of Queensland and Northern Territory are very favourable at the moment, particularly with recent rain across Southern and Western areas of the state.
"Post the Easter break we are starting to see cattle sale volumes increase across in the north as the traditional wet season period comes to an end and cattle producers can commence their mustering season."
A total of 544 head were yarded for the sale, with agents reporting a sale average of $666.14 per head.
Overall, 12 mickeys averaged $613.33/hd, 79 cows averaged $866.08/hd, 16 cows and calves averaged $848.13/unit, 220 heifers averaged $546.32 and 217 steers average $704.33/hd.
Bulls topped at $1100 per head on account of NJ and ML Bailey of Bowen.
A highlight in the cow sections was an offering from G and P Grazing, Bowen, that peaked at $980/hd, while a pen of cows offered by P and L Dahl, Pretty Bend Station, made up to $930/hd.
Droughtmaster heifers on account of R and J Andison, Bowen topped at $720/hd, while Brahman cross heifers, offered by J Walpol, Bowen, made $690/hd. Droughtmaster heifers on account of BAJ and DR Windsor, Bloomsbury, made $560/hd.
Prime steers topped at $1180 per head for a run of cattle offered by Anthony Vernon, Gregory River, Prosperpine, while another good pen of Brangus steers, drawn from M and J Gordon, Thurso Station, made $1010/hd.
Feeder steers topped at $980/hd on account of M and J Gordon, Thurso Station, Izaak King of Gregory River, Prosperpine, sold heavy steers at $950/hd, while KJG Squarded and Sons, Bowen, also sold prime steers at $950/hd.
In the lighter steer section, an offering of Brangus steers, offered by Crawford Equipment PTY LTD, Majors Creek, topped at $810/hd.
Droughtmaster steers on account of R and J Andison, Bowen, made $820/hd, while Santa steers, drawn from R Plate, Collinsville, were bought for $770/hd. Brahman steers on account of Nunbank Pastoral Co, Bowen, made $750/hd.
Elders Bowen territory sales manager Matthew Slaughter said livestock agents were really pleased with how the sale went and the large interest it attracted from the local community.
"We had a good quality run of cattle, mostly crossbred types, with a smaller run of really good quality Brahmans," Mr Slaughter said.
"Cattle came from Bloomsbury then up along the coast to Ayr. We had a mob from Woodstock and some more cattle from Clermont direction, so a bit of a spread on them.
"I felt the sale was supported strongly by the local attendees and prices were in line with the current northern market that we are seeing up here at the moment."
Mr Slaughter said agents were working towards the next sale lining up with the local Bowen Agricultural Show on June 25.
"I am taking early bookings for this now, with more details about the sale coming soon," he said.
"Following the success of this sale and provided the season goes with us, we are working on building this up to running four sales a year."
