Bowen region hosts first cattle sale in 17 years

By Ben Harden
Updated April 15 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
A large crowd of cattle vendors, buyers and spectators gathered at the Bowen Showgrounds last Tuesday for the region's first cattle sale in 17 years. Pictures supplied by Elders
The Bowen region hosted its first cattle sale in 17 years last Tuesday, attracting strong local support and favourable market conditions.

