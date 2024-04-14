North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Researchers embrace a wild banana hunt in NQ

April 15 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Queensland researcher Associate Professor John Thomas was part of a team hunting wild banana species in North Queensland as a potential source of resistance to pathogens. Picture supplied
University of Queensland researcher Associate Professor John Thomas was part of a team hunting wild banana species in North Queensland as a potential source of resistance to pathogens. Picture supplied

BANANA researchers are going back in time, in a manner of speaking, to help fortify the fruit from future threats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.