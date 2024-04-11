Pasture dieback detected in parts of northern Queensland

Graziers are being urged to keep an eye out for pasture dieback, which is continuing to spread to new regions, including northern Queensland.
In the north, pasture dieback has been detected near Charters Towers, Cloncurry and Lakeland.
In central Queensland, pasture dieback has been reported in Alpha, Jericho, Springsure and Tambo.
In southern Queensland, newly affected regions include Charleville, Chinchilla, Goondiwindi, Inglewood, Injune, Millmerran, Roma, St George and Warwick.
"Pasture dieback has also been detected between these locations and is likely to be present throughout the surrounding districts," Department of Agriculture and Fisheries principal agronomist Stuart Buck said.
"Pasture dieback generally affects high-yielding sown-grass pastures in regions with more than 600mm of average annual rainfall.
"However, it is now spreading into western districts of southern, central and northern Queensland where there has been good summer rainfall."
Pasture dieback is caused by pasture mealybug, a sap-sucking insect which is mostly spread by wind.
Pasture dieback is very likely to occur when pasture mealybugs are present in warm and wet conditions with a dense body of susceptible grass.
"Graziers should be on the lookout for symptoms during the summer growing season, when pasture dieback is easier to detect," Mr Buck said.
"Initial symptoms include leaf discoloration and unthrifty growth, before the pasture dies in patches.
"The dead patches are then colonised by broadleaf weeds or legumes-both of which are unaffected by pasture dieback."
Suspected pasture dieback can be reported through the Pasture Dieback App or by calling DAF on 13 25 23.
"Reporting pasture dieback through our app takes less than 5 minutes," Mr Buck said.
"By uploading photos and describing the pasture species affected, you will help us better understand the spread of dieback."
Research into pasture dieback is continuing through the Queensland Pasture Resilience Program, a partnership between DAF, Meat & Livestock Australia and the Australian Government through the MLA Donor Company.
