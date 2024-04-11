North Queensland Register
Elite Wagyu sale hits six figures with heifer selling to the US

By Shan Goodwin
Updated April 11 2024 - 11:04pm, first published 8:45pm
Mayura T1474A (ET) being sold in Cairns tonight. Selling is Wayne York, Ray White Dalby, with Liam Kirkwood, Ray White Townsville (left). Picture by Shan Goodwin.
The Elite Wagyu Sale has hit a high point, when a female offered by the deBruin family of Mayura Station, South Australia, sold under the hammer for six figures.

