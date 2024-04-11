Elite Wagyu sale hits six figures with heifer selling to the US

The Elite Wagyu Sale has hit a high point, when a female offered by the deBruin family of Mayura Station, South Australia, sold under the hammer for six figures.
Mayura T1474A (ET) born in June 2022 sold for $130,000 tonight at the sale in Cairns, Qld, which is held in conjunction with the annual Wagyu Edge conference hosted by the Australian Wagyu Association.
She was purchased by Santos Patronos Ranch in Seguin, Texas, owned by the Thomas family.
The heifer was sired by Mayura Quantum Q0141 and was out of a Mayura female, Mayura Q0140.
The sale catalogue had 71 lots for sale, with both male and female Wagyus on offer, as well as semen and embryos.
The sale focuses on rare genetics and animals representing the top 5 per cent of Wagyu Estimated Breeding Values in each trait category - carcase, growth and maternal - and a breed index in the top 1pc of the Wagyu breed as registered with the AWA.
The top priced bull of the sale sold for $50,000, offered by Lock Rogers, Door Key Wagyu, Guyra, and sold to Laird Morgan, Arubial Wagyu, Condamine, Qld.
The bull, lot 16, Door Key U012 (AI) (ET) was born March 2023 and was sired by Mayura L0010.
Mayura Station, an internationally-renowned vertically integrated operation, took top honours at the 2024 Wagyu Branded Beef Competition, with a fullblood Japanese black steak from the outfit's Signature Series.
Mayura collected the grand champion title in Cairns on Wednesday at a spectacular awards dinner featuring Wagyu industry people from around the country and the world.
