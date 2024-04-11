Deputy mayors chosen for Towers and Flinders councils

Two councillors who have each served a term, and who each received the highest number of votes at the March election, have been elected as deputy mayors at Charters Towers Regional and Flinders Shire Councils at post-election meetings.
The new Charters Towers deputy mayor, Kate Hastie received 5950 votes, with the next highest number going to Cr Graham Lohmann on 3551 votes.
A financial planner, Cr Hastie began her career as an officer with Charters Towers Regional Council and has been recognised for her sporting representation and sports administration with Australia Day awards over a period spanning 2003 to 2020.
Mayor Liz Schmidt and Cr Lohmann were appointed to the Local Disaster Management Group at the post-election meeting, and Cr Schmidt said she was ready to hit the ground running.
"The voters have selected an amazing team with diverse skills and a mix of youth and experience," she said. "We have agreed that we will from today focus on the future development of the region, and we will look back only for the lessons from the past, both positive and negative."
Councillor Niki Flute is the new deputy mayor of the Flinders Shire, polling 654 votes. The next highest number of votes went to Kelly Carter with 580 votes.
Expressing her gratitude and readiness for the responsibilities ahead, Cr Flute said the election result had been "a wonderful and unexpected surprise".
"I realise (the deputy mayoralty) will be a much greater responsibility in comparison to my last four years as councillor," she said.
New Flinders mayor Kate Peddle congratulated Cr Flute on her appointment, saying her overwhelming support was testament to her dedication and passion for serving the community.
"I have no doubt that her fellow councillors made the right choice in endorsing her for this important position," she said. "I am excited to see all that we will accomplish together. Here's to a successful and productive term ahead."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.