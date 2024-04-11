North Queensland Register
Deputy mayors chosen for Towers and Flinders councils

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
April 11 2024 - 10:46am
Cr Julie Mathews, Cr Steven Plant, Mayor Liz Schmidt, Cr Alan Barr, Deputy Mayor Kate Hastie, Cr Graham Lohmann, Absent: Cr Kim Farmer. Picture: Supplied
Two councillors who have each served a term, and who each received the highest number of votes at the March election, have been elected as deputy mayors at Charters Towers Regional and Flinders Shire Councils at post-election meetings.

