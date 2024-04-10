North Queensland Register
Solid competition at Charters Towers

April 10 2024 - 5:00pm
Solid competition at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1495 cattle today, consisting of 782 prime cattle and 713 store cattle.

