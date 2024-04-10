Solid competition at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 270c and averaged 254c, and those over 500kg topped at 276c to average 263c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 250c and averaged 239c. Cows under 400kg made 228c and averaged 152c, while cows over 400kg reached 232c, averaging 212c. Bulls under 450kg made 270c and averaged 251c, while bulls over 600kg reached 278c to average 256c.