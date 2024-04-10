Solid competition at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1495 cattle today, consisting of 782 prime cattle and 713 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 133 bullocks, 94 heifers, 500 cows and 55 bulls.
The store section consisted of 309 steers, 79 mickeys, 301 heifers and 24 cows and calves.
Agents said that with cattle now on the move, increased numbers were presented at this week's sale and next week's sale is already booked out.
A few lines of steers and cows were met with solid competition from processors and exporters with better types selling well and prices remaining firm on last week's rates, they said.
The yarding was drawn from Cloncurry, Richmond, Hughenden, Prairie, Georgetown, Forsayth, Einasleigh, Tully, Ayr, Gumlu as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were unchanged, heifers were unchanged, cows were 2 cents a kilogram dearer, and bulls were 5-10c/kg dearer on last week's rates
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 270c and averaged 254c, and those over 500kg topped at 276c to average 263c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 250c and averaged 239c. Cows under 400kg made 228c and averaged 152c, while cows over 400kg reached 232c, averaging 212c. Bulls under 450kg made 270c and averaged 251c, while bulls over 600kg reached 278c to average 256c.
Nine bullocks topped at 276.2c/kg sold on a/c Jason Hay, Charters Towers that weighed 563kg to return a $1555.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c T Whitten, J and K Whitten and J Cann, May Downs, Hughenden, that sold for 250.2c/kg and weighed 411kg to return $1028.
The top pen of cows was sold by a/c C and J Keyes, Ayr, for 232.2c/kg, weighing 534kg to return $1240.
Bulls sold on a/c N and D Butcher, Fernlees Station, Prairie, topped at 278.2c/kg and weighed 690kg, to return $1919.
A larger number of store cattle were presented at this week's sale with increased competition on both steers and mickeys through all weight ranges. All lines of heifers sold to similar rates as last week.
Steers under 200kg reached 314c to average 292c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 320c, averaging 278c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 276c and averaged 253c and steers over 400kg sold to 272c to average 269c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 314c, averaging 252c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 240c and averaged 206c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 250c, averaging 224c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 246c to average 213c.
A pen of 13 steers a/c L and K Rural Contracting, Mt Hogan Station, Einasleigh, made 320.2c/kg and weighed 213kg, returning an average of $682.
A good pen of 16 heifers on a/c E Herman, Dingo Park Road, Woodstock, made 250.0c/kg, weighed 283kg returning $706.
Four cows and calves sold on a/c D and N Newnham, Emu Creek, Charters Towers, returned $980/unit.
