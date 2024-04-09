North Queensland Register
Bulls of all breeds found ready buyers at Longreach

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
April 10 2024 - 6:00am
Elders studstock representative Andrew Meara with Christine and Stirling Parker, Clare, Jericho and two of the K5X Angus bulls they selected. Picture: Sally Gall
Whether their colour was black, red, roan or chestnut, bulls at the reborn Longreach invitational sale found a ready market on Tuesday.

