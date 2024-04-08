From London to the Towers: New business opens up

She has worked in the Kimberley and London but now this hairdresser is calling Charters Towers home again.
After 10 years away, Alice Burke has returned to Charters Towers and bringing her experience with her.
The locally trained Ms Burke spent time on the ground, hearing from residents about what they needed and finding out what was missing for hair care services within the Gold City.
"People told me they are going to Townsville to get their hair done," she said.
"If I can bring something here...a little piece of heaven here in Charters Towers, (that's what I want to do).
"I have a bunch of women from Townsville who are coming to have a treatment with me...I have one of those Chinese spas...it's all about the networking I've done. They can come and experience something completely different."
Ms Burke commits time for each client for a pre-treatment consultation, finding out their exact goals and needs with a holistic focus.
After Covid, she decided to expand her skill-set, teaming up with three Australian-based manufacturers to create her own brand of hair care, AB Collection, which uses 99 per cent organic ingredients and sustainable packaging.
Ms Burke, who has been a hairdresser for 24 years this year, said she had eyed off the Stock Exchange as the perfect location for her salon; light, airy, with a rustic nod to the past and a little haven to transport clients into a safe, welcoming and women-only retreat.
Her vision began six months ago, when she returned home from Mackay, and when the space became available, she signed on the dotted line in February and got started on creating a haven in the centre of Charters Towers.
Renovations were finalised on March 20, with the first day of business kicking off the very next day - and Ms Burke already receiving an influx in interested new clients, booking in for their consultations.
"It's a women's space. No children unless they're babies to six months...(women) can come in, feel safe, drop their shoulders. There are so many women out there who don't take that time out," she said.
Ms Burke said for many rural women, self care can often be left by the wayside.
"It's taking that time out. I had a beautiful message from a client I met years ago. She said only the cows see her hair but she wants to put herself first and feel amazing," she said.
"Even if it's just a wash and blow dry or a treatment, it's not just for people with coloured hair. I have a beautiful treatment package...you can take time out, relax and feel amazing when you leave.
"It's definitely for those women out there who need to take that time out and care for themselves. They don't do it as much as they should."
The reception to her new salon has been "amazing", said Ms Burke.
"Just go for it. You never know what's around the corner," she said.
"If people don't come in and do these things for small towns, nothing will change. Have a different approach to a business, you can do it - just stick to your guns and your vision.
"It doesn't matter if you're in a small town or a big city, all women need a space to go to. I'm definitely not one to stay in the box, I like to be outside the box."
