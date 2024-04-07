Man dies in rural Mackay roll-over

QUEENSLAND Police Services Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at Epsom on April 7.
According to QPS, intitial investigations show that around 5.25pm, a black Ford Ranger rolled down an embankment along the Peak Downs Highway.
The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old west Mackay man, died at the scene.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash and is appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward
