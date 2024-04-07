North Queensland Register
Man dies in rural Mackay roll-over

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
April 8 2024 - 9:17am
A 57-year-old west Mackay man died in a roll-over on April 7.
QUEENSLAND Police Services Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at Epsom on April 7.

