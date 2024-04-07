North Queensland Register
Home/News
Watch

Way out West Festival goes off

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 8 2024 - 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It might be branded BAD but Winton's Way out West Festival was very good, according to the patrons cheering on bull riders or rocking out to the Screaming Jets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.