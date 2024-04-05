North Queensland Register
HIPCo's Flinders tender dead in the water

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
April 5 2024 - 5:22pm
The Flinders River is now subject to a Gulf Water Plan review. Picture: File
The Hughenden Irrigation Project Corporation has confirmed that the tender for the release of unallocated water in the Flinders River catchment, which began in November 2021 and which HIPCo has been participating in, has been terminated.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

