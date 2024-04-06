Where are people working in Australian agriculture?

A little under half the people involved in primary production in Australia are broadacre farmers, but they are not the only career options available.
Australia-wide, there were 300,900 people employed in agricultura, forestry and fishery, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, with forecasts looking for another 30,000 in the next two years.
So where are jobs in this industry?
According to the ABS, 131,300 - or 46 per cent - farm sheep, beef cattle or grain, while 30,600 are in fruit and nut growing and 30,100 have support roles in either fishing or agriculture.
The data also shows 55pc of those who identify as working in the primary production sector are in managerial positions.
Another 26pc are labourers, 5pc machinery operators, 5pc in clerical or administration roles, while 4pc are technicians or trade workers - a category which includes shearers, gardeners and nursery persons.
In specific sectors, by a significant number, more people work as livestock farmers than any other part of the industry, at 95,300, with crop farmers the second most prevalent job, at 35,100.
Then comes mixed crop and livestock farmers at 23,600 people, followed by livestock farm workers.
In terms of the demographics of the industry, 31.8 per cent of the industry are female, although the percentage varies, according to the sector.
In broadacre farming, 31pc are women, while this increases to 35pc for orchardists and dairyfarming.
Other livestock farming, such as poultry, reaches 39pc while deer farming actually has more women, at 52pc.
The average age of those working in the industry is 51, but there is a growing segment of younger people, with those aged 15 to 34 making up 25pc of the sector - a growing number in recent years.
First-year agricultural science student Abbey Biggs, Balaklava, says she has always wanted to be in agriculture, "in some form".
She had considered studied veterinary science, but found the broad range of options in ag science appealing.
"There are so many options of what you can do - AI technician, a breeding specialist, livestock nutrition," she said.
"There are lots of opportunities to work with animals."
Ms Biggs said while there were still a few years until she graduated, the main careers she was considering were agronomy or something with livestock.
But she says there are a world of options available, with a number of new careers emerging.
"There is the chance to do something you've never thought of," she said.
"Just say yes, you could end up anywhere."
