North Queensland Register
Home/News

Rio Tinto steps in to manage Ranger uranium mine rehab

By Rudi Maxwell
April 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ranger uranium mine in the Northern Territory ceased operations in January 2021. (HANDOUT/GUNDJEIHMI ABORIGINAL CORPORATION)
The Ranger uranium mine in the Northern Territory ceased operations in January 2021. (HANDOUT/GUNDJEIHMI ABORIGINAL CORPORATION)

Traditional owners have cautiously welcomed the appointment of Rio Tinto to manage the rehabilitation of the Ranger uranium mine in Kakadu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.