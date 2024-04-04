Croc captured after pet dog makes lucky escape

NT park rangers have removed a large crocodile which they believe attacked a pet dog the previous day, on a popular Darwin beach.
Owner Putu Warti was playing fetch with her blue heeler Axle on Casuarina Beach when her dog was grabbed by a crocodile in the water, on April 1.
The Rapid Creek local watched on in horror before helping her pet make a lucky escape.
Axle sustained wounds to his lower abdomen and underside and has been prescribed antibiotics by the vet.
A day later, park rangers trapped a 2.26 metre crocodile in Rapid Creek.
"There have been numerous sightings of crocs in the area recently, and hopefully this is the saltie that everyone has been seeing," a Facebook post by Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife said.
"They can move around more when rivers are flooded and with recent reports of a dog being attacked yesterday afternoon make sure you and your furry mate stay away from the water's edge and #DontLetYourFurryMateBeBait."
Saltwater crocodiles live in both saltwater and freshwater areas and the public are urged to report sightings to the NT Parks and Wildlife Crocodile Management Team.
The NT Government also urges people to "be crocwise" and only swim in designated swimming areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.