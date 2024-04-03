North Queensland Register
Home/News

Carpentaria in council limbo

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 3 2024 - 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The white space showing the lack of a result for Carpentaria Shire Council mayor and councillor elections on the ECQ website.
The white space showing the lack of a result for Carpentaria Shire Council mayor and councillor elections on the ECQ website.

While most local governments in Queensland have sworn in their new and returning councillors and elected deputy mayors and committee representatives, the candidates and residents in the Gulf shire of Carpentaria still haven't had their election results declared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.