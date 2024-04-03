Carpentaria in council limbo

While most local governments in Queensland have sworn in their new and returning councillors and elected deputy mayors and committee representatives, the candidates and residents in the Gulf shire of Carpentaria still haven't had their election results declared.
It stands out as the only rural council not to have its results finalised, and the Electoral Commission Queensland has given no clear explanation for the delay.
In the mayoral poll, incumbent mayor Jack Bawden has 539 votes while his challenger, councillor Ashley Gallagher has 303 votes, with 69pc of the vote counted.
According to an ECQ spokesperson, they must be certain that the number of ballot papers, ie postal votes, outstanding and the preferences marked by electors can't change the outcome, when considering if the declaration of a candidate can be made.
The last day for postal votes to be received was March 26, eight days ago.
"The ECQ anticipates that a declaration will be made for the Carpentaria Shire election in the next couple of days, following a recount to provide confidence to all candidates in the outcome of the election," they said on Tuesday.
Cr Bawden said he didn't know why the polls hadn't been resolved but said there was plenty of speculation about it in the north.
Suggestions range from a lack of training on behalf of ECQ for the returning officer to the air freight company servicing the region taking time off over the Easter break.
"The latter is only hearsay but it does explain the hiccup," Cr Bawden said.
To send material by road or by post would take a week, with postal items going from Normanton to Cairns for sorting to a final destination.
Because the results haven't been finalised, the council is still in caretaker mode, meaning no major decisions can be made.
"It's an inconvenience more than anything, but if I were the councillors where the outcome is close, I'd be getting a bit antsy by now," Cr Bawden said.
"I'd like to say I'll definitely be re-elected, but I don't like to say anything until it's definite.
"Fortunately our CEO has been down this path before, not at Carpentaria but at another council, and suggested we hold our swearing in ceremony next Monday."
If Cr Bawden is returned, it will be his third term as mayor, after a four-year stint as a councillor from 2000-2004.
"I decided in 2016 that if I wanted to change things, I'd have to throw my hat in the ring," he said.
"I thought locals were missing out - all the flood damage money was going to the east coast.
"If you live in the shire you deserve first choice, in my opinion.
"And all the toys, the heated pools, we don't have the population for that, and the electricity bills were massive.
"We were going down the tube but we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel."
