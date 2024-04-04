North Queensland Register
Mixed yarding at Charters Towers

Updated April 4 2024 - 2:09pm, first published 1:00pm
Mixed yarding at Charters Towers
Mixed yarding at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1024 cattle today, consisting of 286 prime cattle and 738 store cattle.

