Mixed yarding at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 276c and averaged 268c, and those over 500kg topped at 266c to average 261c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 250c and averaged 218c. Cows under 400kg made 230c and averaged 149c, while cows over 400kg reached 230c, averaging 220c. Bulls under 450kg made 276c and averaged 241c, while bulls over 450kg reached 270c to average 243c.