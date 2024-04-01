North Queensland Register
Home/News

Towers new mayor reveals future plans and council shake-up

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
April 2 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Schmidt will return to the Charters Towers Regional Council as mayor. Picture: Steph Allen
Liz Schmidt will return to the Charters Towers Regional Council as mayor. Picture: Steph Allen

THE dust has settled on the term of former Charters Towers mayor Frank Beveridge with successful candidate Liz Schmidt now taking over the reins

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.