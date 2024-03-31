North Queensland Register
Home/News

Easter campers rescued near Mount Isa amid rising floodwaters

By Savannah Meacham
March 31 2024 - 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swift water rescue firefighters have used an inflatable boat to save people from a flooded campsite. (Simon Bullard/AAP PHOTOS)
Swift water rescue firefighters have used an inflatable boat to save people from a flooded campsite. (Simon Bullard/AAP PHOTOS)

Five people have been rescued while dozens remain stranded at a campsite after floodwaters from a nearby dam began rising rapidly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.