Police find body in search for 33-year-old Normanton man

Queensland Police have located a body while searching for a missing 33-year-old Normanton man.
A body was found about 7.10pm on Tuesday night, March 26, in the Norman River.
A number of specialist police have been deployed to Normanton to further the investigation and police are awaiting the results of a postmortem to determine the cause of death.
At 11.45am on Monday, March 25, a vehicle belonging to the missing man was located near Jim Whyte Bridge on the Norman River.
Police started searching for the missing man using boats and two helicopters and a ground search.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
