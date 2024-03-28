Cloncurry Bull Sale hits $21,000

Yet another complete clearance was achieved at the annual Cloncurry Bull Sale on Tuesday.
Vendors Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D prefix, Theodore, Anthony and Rachael Anderson, Eddington stud, Julia Creek along with Eddie and Sharon Maxwell, Crown M stud, Julia Creek saw all 133 PP or P bulls sell for on average $8075.
The offering was supported from a vast geographical area encompassing the central, north and north western areas of Queensland and the Northern Territory.
Market pacesetter at $21,000 was Glenlands D 10022.
The 28-month-old hit the scales at 782 kilograms and delivered scans of 13mm and 11mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 142 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 4.7 per cent for an intramuscular fat recording.
Taking the top seller was Queensland Rural, Charters Towers for Fairfield Station, Clermont.
Fairfield secured five in the sale for an average of $15,800 in a result that included the second top seller, the $19,500, Glenlands D 10010.
The 27-month-old weighed 870 kilograms and delivered scans of 9mm and 6mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 142 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 4.3 per cent for an intramuscular fat recording.
Main support came from Fleetwood Station, Aramac whom selected 22 head from the offering for on average $9864.
Rostron Grazing selected a total of 14 for two destinations, Leichhardt Station, Aramac and The Grove, Alpha for a $8184 average while Spreadborough Pastoral Company, Spoonbill Station, Julia Creek picked up 10 for a $5100 average.
Charlie and Jackie Hawkins and family, Herbertvale Station, Camooweal returned taking nine for on average $10,333.
Tipperary Station, Darwin, NT returned taking eight with these averaging $6125 toping at $8000 twice. Ray Scott Pastoral Pty Ltd., Carso Gowrie Station, Charters Towers took seven for a $7143 average.
Argyle Pastoral Company, Argyle Station, Julia Creek ended with seven for a $4715 average while Kiernan and Company, Bygana, Clermont secured a line of six for a $11,833 average.
The Simmons family, Clarafield Station, Julia Creek purchased six for a $4667 average with Jim and Betty Brown, Mayfield Station, Duchess returning to take six for a $5917 medium.
Top for Eddington prefix was a two-year-old PP entry by the homebred retainee, My Way (Wolfang 12108) selling to Peter and Carol Davies, The Nobbies, Cloncurry.
Top for the Crown M prefix was a $7500 entry by Glenlands D Bourne Again selling to Woombool Grazing, Balaclava, Cloncurry.
Last year's sale also resulted in a full clearance of 115 bulls, top of $46,000 and average of $9460.
Agents conducting the sale were Hourn & Bishop Qld Pty Ltd., Kennedy Rural with the sale simulcast on StockLive.
