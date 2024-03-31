Towers' housing crisis worsens with only three rentals on the market

CHARTERS Towers renters are struggling to find accommodation as the Gold City's housing crisis continues to worsen.
Towers Property & Co principal and owner Julia Fraser said the city currently has just three properties available for rent.
"There is definitely a housing issue in Charters Towers," she said.
"(This has been going on) for between 12-18 months. It's an ongoing issue.
"I came out here in June 2019 and it was definitely not like that then. It was pretty much once Covid happened. That's when everything was sort of really tight in the rental market and for the sales market as well.
"We had an influx of people moving to regional areas whether it was for work or lifestyle."
As more people flock to rural and regional areas and buy up properties, there are many renters who are left to vacate their rentals and often find there are no alternative options.
"Some of our rental properties don't even hit the market because there is so much demand," Ms Fraser said.
"If I have a tenant and I've sold the property and issued them with a notice to leave because the person who purchased it wants to live in it, I'd want to keep the tenant on. (Especially if) they're great, look after the place - if anything becomes available we let them know.
"So a lot of properties don't get shown because we wrap them up before they hit the market."
With limited accommodation, many residents are choosing to co-habitat and house-share with other renters.
"People are starting to move in together. Where it was a couple, it's now a couple with a friend or two friends," Ms Fraser said.
"We haven't experienced people saying they can't move to Charters Towers...they're finding alternative arrangements (which could be) staying with friends or family until they find something.
"We are still quite a transient town with education, mining and so forth. Some people may only be here for six to 12 months for contract work, but I don't feel people are exiting Charters Towers."
There is a wide demographic of people flocking to the city, with buyers ranging from all ages and demographics.
"(They're coming from) all over. People from New Zealand, down south, Atherton, Cairns. Traditionally I would be able to say most people are coming form the south east, but in the last 12 months we're getting a variety of people from all different states," Ms Fraser said.
"I have mum and dad landlords that want to build unit complexes. For last four months they've been struggling to ascertain land. There are a couple of issues with it: owners have been sitting on land for long periods of time but want too much money...over market value.
"And you've got an instance where a property may have a very old home on it. You could utilise that 2500sqm block if you remove the home, but the home is heritage listed."
Ms Fraser said the city's heritage overlay is causing further strain on the housing crisis.
"If it has significance to Charters Towers and...history, if it was used for telecommunications or an old post office or the first dentist or doctor, I totally get that. But it feels like the heritage overlay is excessive for Charters Towers," she said.
"The likes of Gill and Mosman Street are significant areas, but a two-bedroom fibro (heritage listed) house on Rutherford St, with no significance to Charters Towers' history...is insane to me.
"A prime example is a property in Plumber Street. It's a great location, perfect for a nice set of units. That actually has a property on it but it you could probably blow it over, that's how old it is, but again - it's heritage listed.
"The potential developer...would have to pay significant fees to get someone from Townsville to tell the council it's beyond repair and renovation...sitting there vacant for years.
"I've had conversations with town planning about mum and dad investors and they're very helpful...but there's not enough land available and obviously the heritage overlay does create an issue."
