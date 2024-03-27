North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Quality local cattle offered at Innisfail

March 27 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This pen of five Brangus heifers weighing 340kg on a/c G Blennerhassett made $700. Picture supplied
This pen of five Brangus heifers weighing 340kg on a/c G Blennerhassett made $700. Picture supplied

Queensland Rural yarded a total of 203 store cattle at Innisfail on Friday, consisting of 138 steers, 61 heifers and four mickeys.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.