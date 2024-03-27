Quality local cattle offered at Innisfail

Queensland Rural yarded a total of 203 store cattle at Innisfail on Friday, consisting of 138 steers, 61 heifers and four mickeys.
Cattle comprised good lines of Brangus, Charbray and Brahman steers, heifers and mickeys from within the local area.
The yarding was drawn locally from Mena Creek, Tully, Currajah, Woopen Creek, Ellerbeck, Bingil Bay, Millaa Millaa, Mungalli, Ravenshoe and as far as Georgetown, Mount Surprise and Coolbie.
Steers 160-380kg sold for $860 to average $549. Heifers 220-340kg sold for $700, averaging $488. Mickeys 340kg sold for $740, averaging $740.
A pen of 10 Brahman steers on a/c Lornevale Roseglen Partnership made $660, weighing 250kg.
A pen of six Brahman steers on a/c Hubner Agencies made $430, weighing 160kg.
A pen of nine Brangus heifers on a/c G Blennerhassett made $480, weighing 215kg.
A pen of four mickeys on a/c W and K Lefoe made $740, weighing 340kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.