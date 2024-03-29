North west grazier shocked to find a crocodile in his bore drain

A north west grazier was caught by surprise when he spotted a fresh water crocodile in an unlikely spot on his Richmond property.
Gavin Fry was delving a bore drain on Marathon South Station, when he saw something move out the corner of his eye.
"I was delving a bore drain and I turned around to see a croc sliding back into the water of the bore drain," Mr Fry said.
"I couldn't believe what I saw, so I jumped out and sure enough could see the tail of the crocodile.
"He was about four-foot long and about 10 kilometres from where I had seen crocs before, in a waterhole on the neighbours place."
"The only other place I have seen crocs around here was in the Flinders River at Richmond."
Mr Fry videoed the encounter and uploaded it to social media, stating he had never seen one on the property before.
"I've lived here for 20 years and I've never seen one in the bore drain," he said.
"After posting the video on social media, people commented and said they had seen them in bore drains before, but I definitely haven't.
"I just kept delving the bore drain, we just left him there, the next day I couldn't see him so he must have moved on."
Mr Fry believes the crocodile moved along the bore drain channel due to excess water around from the monsoon season.
"It is pretty wet around here," he said.
"I definitely wasn't expecting to see one in the bore drain and both my brother and mum didn't believe me when I told them.
"Living in north Queensland you always kind of expect crocs to be around, but it still caught me off guard."
