Nebo family crowned grand champions at feeder steer show

WEANER and feeder cattle from across central Queensland were presented in fine form at the annual Nebo Weaner and Feeder Show Sale, with the Michelmore and Symonds families earning championship ribbons for their pens.
The Michelmore family from Fort Cooper Grazing, Nebo, claimed the top prize of Champion Pen of the show for their pen of Charalois cross feeder steers.
They also took home first place for their pen of Charolais cross and second place for their pen of Santa Gertrudis feeder steers.
Thomas Borthwick & Sons livestock manager Malcolm Kinman judged the event and said despite an impressive showing across all pens, the grand champions, Ian, PJ and Ben Michelmore, presented the best cattle.
"They had good confirmation steers and plenty of grade for age. They had their weight...anyone who wanted to take (the Michelmore cattle) on, in my opinion, wouldn't be disappointed," he said.
"There was a lot of good cattle (at the show), but I thought (the Michelmores) had a few more good quality there. I've seen their cattle for a lot of years and they were deserving.
"(Their pen of Charolais cross) was a very good pen of steers and represented the breed and what we're looking for...what people should be looking for."
The Symonds family of Mt Flora Cattle Co took home the reserve champion ribbon, as well as first and second place for their weaner steers.
Tralee Pastoral from Glenden won first and second place for the weaner heifers category.
"(Overall), it was a pretty good yarding...it was a special sale. There was no disappointment in the cattle there. You could've bought any pen and been happy with what you got."
Combined agents yarded 1380 head, comprising of 1175 steers and 205 heifers at the show, with an "excellent line of cattle" and feeder steers selling well on a strong market.
Secondary cattle were sold in line with other markets in the central Queensland area for the week.
Livestock agent Tony Dwyer said a "very good run of heavy feeder steers" were met with strong competition.
"They were a stand-out category," he said.
The sale was strongly supported by graziers from Taroom, Rockhampton, Nebo and as far west as Clermont.
"The cattle had a pretty strong spread on them. There were bigger lines of store cattle for this feature show sale (compared to regular prime and store sales)," Mr Dwyer said.
"(The feature sale) is a benefit for the vendors bringing larger lines of store cattle.
"It was a credit to all the vendors what they brought in to the sale. A lot of our feeder steers were in good store condition.
"The market is easing. It has eased from the start of the year."
The Michelmore family sold 205 Santa/Brahman cross steers for a top of 322c/kg to return $1360.
The family's Strathdee draft sold to a top of 316.2c/kg to return $1359/hd.
J Paul from Nebo sold Belmont Red feeder steers for 300c/kg to return $1255c/hd.
Coorumburra Rural Enterprises from Marlborough sold a line of Brangus steers for 316c/kg at 369kg to return $1167/hd.
JF & CA Ellrott from Valkyrie sold Braford Steers for 302c/kg at 457kg to return $1382/hd.
Mt Flora Cattle Co sold a line of Droughtmaster weaner steers to average 318c with the top pen coming back at $960/hd.
D & L Dunn from Sarina sold Charbray feeder steers for 312c/kg weighing 449kg to return $1403/hd.
Richards Family Trust from Sarina sold heavy feeder steers for 306c/kg weighing 463kg to return $1409/hd.
J & S Attreed from Eton sold Brangus light feeder steers for 318c/kg weighing 330kg to return $1052/hd.
S & M Robertson from Hampden sold Brangus light feeder steers for 322c/kg weighing 319kg to return $1028/hd.
Glen Cliff from Pinnacle sold Brangus weaner heifers for 242c/kg, weighing 248kg, to return $601/hd
The next prime and store sales will be held at Sarina on April 5 and at Nebo on April 12.
