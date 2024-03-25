North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

State govt unveils $12.1m Mossman Transition Program for affected mill workers

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 25 2024 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 127-year-old mill is the Mossman region's single largest employer. Picture supplied.
The 127-year-old mill is the Mossman region's single largest employer. Picture supplied.

The state government announced a $12.1 million Mossman Region Transition Program to help mill workers secure new jobs and support in the wake of liquidation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.