Financial Workshop benefits grazier operations

GRAZIERS and North Queensland beef and sheep industry professionals benefited from a Financial Skills workshop in Charters Towers on March 22.
The workshop, held by Rabobank, was delivered to 31 attendees at the Charters Towers Rugby Union Football Club.
The event was delivered by Rabobank community engagement manager Rowena Propsting, Workshop facilitator Tony Hudson and chair of the North Queensland client council Sonya Purdle.
The free workshop focused predominately on the beef and sheep industry, delivering an in-depth look at the commercial skills required for grazing operations and providing primary producers with essential skills to manage the financial operations of their stations, expand their knowledge, address profit margins and ensure an enduring and sustainable industry.
The workshop delivered the financial skills essential to managing an agricultural enterprise while also providing attendees with an opportunity to upskill and network.
The workshop had already been rolled out across rural regions in Atherton (on March 20) and Ingham (on March 21) before visiting the Gold City.
