Cheaper market at Sarina

March 19 2024 - 6:00pm
Cheaper market at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 438 head last Friday comprising 153 steers, 218 heifers, 48 cows, two bulls, nine mickeys and eight cows and calves.

