Cheaper market at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 438 head last Friday comprising 153 steers, 218 heifers, 48 cows, two bulls, nine mickeys and eight cows and calves.
They said it was a cheaper market than the previous sale but in line with other selling centres.
They reported a larger yarding of younger cattle.
Buyers attended from Rockhampton, south east Queensland and the local area.
Light weaner steers sold from $360 to $600, steers sold from $600- $800.
Light weaner heifers sold from $200 - $450, while heifers made $500- $800.
Cows sold from $660 - $950, bulls made to $1500, and cows and calves sold to $1080.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Werner Farming, Septimus, sold cows and calves for $1080/hd.
J and L Perschell, Koumala, offered Brahman weaner steers selling for $760/hd.
Alkoomie Brangus, Finch Hatton, sold a quality run of weaner and yearling Brangus heifers making up to $780/hd.
F Aguis and Sons, Mia Mia, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $800/hd.
KC and LD Gordon, Sarina Beach, sold high quality Brahman weaner heifers to return $750/hd.
J and B Farren-Price, Yalbaroo, sold light Brangus weaners with the steers making $620/hd and the heifers making $660/hd.
W and K Hale, Sarina Range, sold Brangus weaner steers for $700/hd.
GR and DJ Paton, Proserpine, sold Brangus heifers for $710/hd.
