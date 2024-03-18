North Queensland Register
Northern mayoral race tightens as more votes counted

Updated March 18 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 3:57pm
Kelly Vea Vea is the new mayor of the Isaac Region.
A NORTH Queensland region has rung in the beginning of a new era, with a former deputy mayor voted in as the Isaac Regional Council mayor.

