Northern mayoral race tightens as more votes counted

A NORTH Queensland region has rung in the beginning of a new era, with a former deputy mayor voted in as the Isaac Regional Council mayor.
Following the announcement of sitting mayor Anne Baker's retirement late last year, deputy mayor Kelly Vea Vea was declared as the majority winner on March 18.
After 17 years in local government, Ms Baker said she chose to step down to focus on spending more time with family.
Ms Baker said Cr Vea Vea was a suitable pick for the top job, having spent years learning the highs and lows of the position.
"She knows exactly what it takes. She's been by side by in my council team for the last 12 years and she has a good understanding of the challenges and complexities," she said.
"I'm very happy for her. I'm ecstatic for her family and I'm most of all happy for the Isaac region and the community because they can have every confidence that I'm handing the baton to a very capable person."
Ms Baker was the region's first female mayor, paving the way for Ms Vea Vea after her successful appointment in 2012.
The long-serving mayor credited her team for "politically and operationally" supporting her during her career.
A tense build up to the local government elections within the Mackay Regional Council electorate has resulted in contest still too close to call for the mayoral vote.
Former NRL great and Lenard's Chicken owner Steve Jackson promised to bring about change to "make life easier" for residents.
Such changes included doubling dump vouchers, removing expiry dates (provided vouchers are redeemed within the same year), and bringing back the annual cyclone clean-up.
While opposing parties had slammed the cost of the proposed changes, Mr Jackson said the $1.7m cost (0.4 per cent of the council budget) was feasible and that the savings would be found.
Mr Jackson was up against sitting mayor Greg Williamson, who has been at the helm since 2016, after previously serving as mayor from 1991 to 1994.
Cr Williamson is still in the lead for the Mackay region at 42.24 per cent with 28,931 votes, followed by Mr Jackson, who has 38.58 per cent with 26,423 votes.
Laurence Bonaventura bowed out of the race and announced his retirement from local council, ending his run with 13,134 votes to put him at 19.18 per cent.
"The election is over and my goal for bringing about change to the Mackay region has been unsuccessful. I would like to whole heartily thank the 20 per cent of residents who understood and saw my passion for keeping council strong and ensuring we don't end up with a massive debt that will impact our rates into the future," Mr Bonventura said on Sunday.
"The fact that almost 60 per cent of the region voted for change shows that change is needed and I encourage the new council to make the tough decisions that will be needed to bring about that change.
"It has been a pleasure to serve the region as a councillor for the last 12 years and I'm proud of what I have achieved and the people I have assisted along the way. To the staff of the Mackay Regional Council, you do an awesome job for our region and I thank you for what you have done and continue to do on a daily basis."
In the Burdekin, Pierina Dalle Cort is leading the mayoral race, with a tight 5.84 per cent margin between the 12-year serving councillor and contender Lynette McLaughlin.
Ms Dalle Cort is sitting at 52.92 per cent with a total vote count of 5378, followed by Ms McLaughlin with 47.08 per cent and 4785 of votes.
In the Whitsundays, councillor Ry Collins is leading with a clear majority of 8464 votes and 47.47 per cent of total votes, followed by Phillip Batty with 25.05 per cent and 4466 votes.
In Charters Towers, there is a neck and neck race between sitting mayor Frank Beveridge and Liz Schmidt, who have 41.83 and 41.17 per cent of the vote respectively.
With 2520 votes compared to Ms Schmidt's 2480, Mr Beveridge, who was first elected to council in 2000, is eyeing off tough competition, with over 24 per cent of votes still to be counted.
Watching the votes pouring in on Saturday night, Mr Beveridge was unhappy and confused about the sway in public sentiment towards his leadership and that of fellow mayors who have seen a shift in votes towards new hopefuls.
"I thought 'what have I done wrong?' I thought we had a good four years," Mr Beveridge said.
"We've had a fantastic council, good council staff. We've developed six major projects, got $20m in (state and federal) funding, kept rates below the CPI which is very challenging.
"We tried to be frugal money managers while getting funding for the community's needs. We're trying hard to keep the public as happy as possible without incurring debt or hardship."
At the polling booths, Mr Beveridge said voters made their grievances with current leadership clear.
"A lot of people were struggling. They walked in, very angry about their situation...they let it known they were struggling to make ends meet. Their rates are too high, water is too expensive. All mayors copped that," he said.
"The voters have been angry with the cost of living and inflation for a long time. This is just an opportunity for them to vent their frustration.
"In Townsville, the crime is the problem...it's highly unusual how high profile mayors are leaving."
Reflecting on the polls which shows a lead against current sitting mayors in Townsville and the Burdekin, Mr Beveridge said he was happy to be where he was on the polls in comparison.
"There are at least five mayors I know personally who are out of the game completely. They'd do anything to be where I am. I'm happy still be in the game," he said.
"There are not too many postal (votes) to come in now...Every vote that comes in is one less that's in the mix...(but) we won't know who the mayor is until late this week or next week.
"I know four councillors look like they're in comfortably, but I can't say the council in Charters Towers has been under performing or doing anything wrong. It's just that regional areas have copped backlash from people struggling."
In the Flinders Shire Council region there is another tight race being run by Kate Peddle (431 votes and 50.35 per cent of total votes) and Jane McNamara (425 votes and 49.65 per cent of total votes).
In Townsville, Troy Thompson is currently in the lead, with 47,819 votes for 46.73 per cent, followed by sitting mayor Jenny Hill on 43.47 per cent with 44,484 votes.
"We're still waiting on the count to be finalised...I'm 3000 votes in front of Jenny at the moment...Things are looking good," he said.
"Very cautious. The fight's not over until it's over.
"We are so excited about moving forward and we're so appreciative. Win or lose, we've given it our all. We're very tired."
The uncontested Angela Toppin has retained her position as mayor of the Mareeba Shire Council.
Cairns Regional Council appears to have a clear favourite with Amy Eden currently leading the polls with 24,555 votes and 30.77 per cent of the total.
Ms Eden is followed by current mayor Terry James, who has 19,134 votes and 23.98 per cent of the total.
"I'm at the table, I know what we are doing well and what we need to do differently," Ms Eden said.
"We need fresh thinking and energy at the leadership level. Because I'm already at the table I can hit the ground running."
