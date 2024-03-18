'Amazing' Tully Show volunteer honoured

Long-serving horticulture steward and volunteer of the Tully & District Show Nancy Marsilio was honoured at the Queensland Ag Shows Awards in Brisbane on March 16.
Mrs Marsilio, 90, was a nominee in the Outstanding Individual Contribution category for her incredible 58 years as a dedicated volunteer to her local show society.
The modest volunteer said she was very surprised when she was asked to step forward.
"I was shocked," Mrs Marsilio said when she heard her name called out.
"It was exciting, I was worried about what to say on the stage, so I just said 'thank you' and everyone was very nice."
Normally, in each award category only the winner and runner-up are honoured.
But Qld Ag Shows president David Wilson said Mrs Marsilio's "incredible commitment" made it appropriate to award her a Highly Commended honour.
"It is unusual to give a Highly Commended award, it's rare but it is important we recognise the incredible passion, commitment and dedication people like Nancy have for their show community," he said.
"Nancy, and others like her, display their love for ag shows and this long service indicates it's not a duty for them but it comes from the heart."
Mrs Marsilio said she started out entering flowers and vegetables at her local show after her father encouraged the family to participate from a young age.
"My dad always said you have to enter at least one category because if no-one enters we won't have a show," she said.
"He used to say it doesn't matter if you win but you should have a go.
"Over the years I have entered flowers such as gerberas, vegetables and sugar cane. I'm a small canegrower. My dad used to point out all the different entries."
Mrs Marsilio is currently planning the horticulture pavilion ahead of the Tully & District Show on July 26 and 27.
"After Easter I'll go in and look at the display shelves," she said.
"We'll wash them and see if any need repainting."
Tully & District Show manager Caroline Chadwick said Mrs Marsilio was an incredible role-model and well deserved the honour.
"Nancy is amazing, she's so energetic, not only within the show society and everyone here will celebrate her award," she said.
"Her knowledge and commitment are outstanding, she is such a worker.
"Nancy is like this across the whole community, she sells raffle tickets outside the supermarket for everyone, whatever is going on she is there to help, she's an amazing lady, she's one in a million."
