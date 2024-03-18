North Queensland Register
Home/News

'Amazing' Tully Show volunteer honoured

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
March 18 2024 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nancy Marsilio, a long-serving volunteer and horticultural steward with the Tully & District Show was honoured with a rare highly commended at the Qld Ag Shows Awards on March 16, 2024. Picture: Alison Paterson
Nancy Marsilio, a long-serving volunteer and horticultural steward with the Tully & District Show was honoured with a rare highly commended at the Qld Ag Shows Awards on March 16, 2024. Picture: Alison Paterson

Long-serving horticulture steward and volunteer of the Tully & District Show Nancy Marsilio was honoured at the Queensland Ag Shows Awards in Brisbane on March 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.