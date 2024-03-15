North Queensland Register
Highlands Droughtmaster sale delivers on value-for-money bulls

By Ben Harden
Updated March 18 2024 - 11:21pm, first published March 15 2024 - 6:35pm
Sale top price bull, Redskin 81, with vendor Ken Rutherford, Redskin Droughtmasters, auctioneer Anthony Ball, Elders Stud Stock, and buyers Ryan and Chloe Hodgkinson, with their kids Duke, 13, and Denbi, 10, of Cairo Cattle Co, Clermont. Picture: Ben Harden
Sale top price bull, Redskin 81, with vendor Ken Rutherford, Redskin Droughtmasters, auctioneer Anthony Ball, Elders Stud Stock, and buyers Ryan and Chloe Hodgkinson, with their kids Duke, 13, and Denbi, 10, of Cairo Cattle Co, Clermont. Picture: Ben Harden

The 33rd annual Highlands Droughtmaster sale at Clermont, delivered a great number of value-for-money buying opportunities for commercial and seedstock producers on Friday, with at least 89 per cent of lots sold for $10,000 or less.

