North Queensland Register
Home/News

Woman flown to hospital after venomous snake attack

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
March 15 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Margo was in her backyard when she felt a strange 'grazing' sensation on her leg - which turned out to be multiple bites from a juvenile eastern brown snake.
Rebecca Margo was in her backyard when she felt a strange 'grazing' sensation on her leg - which turned out to be multiple bites from a juvenile eastern brown snake.

REBECCA Margo has busying herself with a new custom order for her country wares business when a strange sensation grazed her foot - little did she know, she was close to death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.