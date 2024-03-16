North Queensland Register
Water projects in the pipeline for remote communities

By Rudi Maxwell
March 17 2024 - 7:00am
Yirrkala's water pipeline will be upgraded as part of $53.1 million in federal funding for the NT. (Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS)
A handful of remote communities in the Northern Territory will be able to upgrade their water storage and infrastructure after the federal government announced $53.1 million for water security projects.

