Steers to 380c/kg: Prices for finished cows drop at Emerald

Prices for good quality weaner steers held firm at this week's Emerald prime and store cattle sale, though stock and station agents predicted prices for processor cows were back by at least 20c/kg.
Despite good quality across most of the yard, competition was back with one processor not operating on the day.
Processor cows sold to 233c/kg this week, compared to 259c/kg they achieved at last week's sale.
Emerald combined agents yarded approximately 2400 head, an increase of at least 600 head on last week's sale.
Cattle were mostly drawn from all local areas, with some cattle drawn from the north.
Local vendors Andrew and Sam Bulger and their daughter Angela of Serento, Willows, were present at the saleyards, as their quality cattle were sold.
Emerald's Michael Maguire & Company sold their 16 Droughtmaster cross steers, which made out to 376.2c/kg.
Angela and her son Brayden Ryder also sold Charolais cross steers which made 380.2c/kg.
Their steer's weights weren't available at time of publishing.
The Bulgers said they were pleased with the prices their steers received, but acknowledged prices were back in previous weeks.
"We found prices in some sections down by at least 40 cents in previous weeks," Mr Bulger said.
"A few weeks ago, I believe these steers would have made at least 400c/kg. But you have to go with the times and be grateful for what they receive on the day.
"We just completed a muster at our property and these steers were freshly weaned from their mothers by about one week."
The Bulgers run a mixed Charolais and Droughtmaster cross operation at their property Serento and their steers were out of Droughtmaster cows and sired by Charolais bulls.
Ms Bulger said they were experiencing a great season back home, with plenty of good feed in the paddocks, following a good wet season.
"We're having a great season at home and we've had four inches at our property since Christmas," she said.
"The season has been good to us but it's starting to dry up now and we'd like some more rain."
Emerald's Duncan McGuire of Michael McGuire and Company (Livestock), said like most selling centres this week, the Emerald market was following a cheaper trend.
Mr McGuire attributed the price decline for meatworks cows to processors meeting their quotas ahead of the Easter period.
"The processor cow market has come back this week," he said.
"We saw this week Roma yard about 9000 head, while Gracemere had 3000 head, so there's obviously a fair few cattle on the move at the moment.
"Some processors have hit their quotas and slaughter times have probably been pushed out a little bit again now, heading into that Easter period."
Mr McGuire said restockers were still driving up positive demand for good quality weaner steers and heifers.
"For the yearling and feeder steer and heifer market, there's still positive money there for vendors, which was seen at today's sale," he said.
"Coming off the back of good rainfall from November through to January this year and there's good feed in paddocks that restockers are looking to take advantage of."
Overall, lightweight yearling steers sold to 381c/kg to average 341c/kg, while light weight yearling heifers sold to 291c/kg, with medium weights selling to 250c/kg.
Heavy steers averaged from 264c to 295c/kg, while finished bullocks averaged 252c to 267c/kg and trade heifers sold to 248c/kg.
Full market report to come.
