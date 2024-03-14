North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Steers to 380c/kg: Prices for finished cows drop at Emerald

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 19 2024 - 9:14am, first published March 14 2024 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local vendors Andrew and Sam Bulger of Serento, Willows, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers which made 376.2c/kg at Thursday's Emerald sale. Picture: Ben Harden
Local vendors Andrew and Sam Bulger of Serento, Willows, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers which made 376.2c/kg at Thursday's Emerald sale. Picture: Ben Harden

Prices for good quality weaner steers held firm at this week's Emerald prime and store cattle sale, though stock and station agents predicted prices for processor cows were back by at least 20c/kg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.