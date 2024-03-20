North Queensland Register
Home/News

Queenslanders ready to take on national auctioneering finalists

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated March 20 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dustyn Fitzgerald and Simon Kinbacher will travel to Sydney, NSW. Picture: Clare Adcock
Dustyn Fitzgerald and Simon Kinbacher will travel to Sydney, NSW. Picture: Clare Adcock

Two Queensland agents will travel to the Sydney Royal Easter Show this week to take a shot at claiming the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association National Young Auctioneers Competition title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Features and Special Publications Journalist | Agriculture

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.