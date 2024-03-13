North Queensland Register
Mixed quality at Charters Towers

March 14 2024 - 10:00am
Mixed quality at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2051 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 661 prime cattle and 1390 store cattle.

