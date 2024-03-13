Mixed quality at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 276c and averaged 257c, and those over 500kg topped at 270c to average 260c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 230c and averaged 216c. Cows under 400kg made 210c and averaged 145c, while cows over 400kg reached 222c, averaging 200c. Bulls under 600kg made 300c and averaged 251c, while bulls over 600kg reached 274c to average 240c.