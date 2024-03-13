Mixed quality at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2051 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 661 prime cattle and 1390 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 193 bullocks, 123 heifers, 270 cows and 75 bulls.
The store section consisted of 656 steers, 135 mickeys, 510 heifers and 89 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised some small lines of well finished ox and cows, however the overall condition and quality of the yarding was mixed.
The yarding was drawn from Cloncurry, Georgetown, Julia Creek, Hughenden, Pentland, Ingham, Ravenswood, Mingela as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 20c easier, heifers were 30c easier, cows were 15c easier, and bulls were 10c easier on the last sale's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 276c and averaged 257c, and those over 500kg topped at 270c to average 260c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 230c and averaged 216c. Cows under 400kg made 210c and averaged 145c, while cows over 400kg reached 222c, averaging 200c. Bulls under 600kg made 300c and averaged 251c, while bulls over 600kg reached 274c to average 240c.
Bullocks topped at 270c sold on a/c Paul Minuzzo, Borgberos, Charters Towers, that weighed 652kg to return $1761/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Braceborough Pastoral, Braceborough, Charters Towers, that sold for 230c and weighed 480kg to return $1104/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by Fernlea Farming, Brandon, for 218c, weighing 576kg to return $1257/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c BW and MI Landsberg, Homeview, Charters Towers, topped at 300c and weighed 520kg, to return $1560/hd.
Store cattle were of a better quality than has been offered in previous weeks, however colour and condition remains mixed.
Good quality lines of straight colours achieved premium prices.
Steers under 200kg reached 316c to average 274c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 298c, averaging 259c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 298c and averaged 255c and steers over 400kg sold to 292c to average 261c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 290c, averaging 195c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 205c and averaged 185c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 230c, averaging 213c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 224c to average 206c.
A pen of 14 steers a/c Rapisarda Enterprises, Woodhouse, Ayr, made 292c and weighed 401kg, returning an average of $1172/hd.
A pen of nine steers a/c D and K Torkington, Fern Springs, Charters Towers, sold to 316c, to weigh 194kg and returned $613/hd.
A good pen of 22 heifers on a/c V and T Hill-Warner, Charters Towers, made 230c, weighed 320kg, returning $735/hd.
Nine cows and calves sold on a/c Geoff Brown, Western Creek, Georgetown, returned $1000/unit.
