Charters Towers wins national acclaim

CHARTERS Towers has snared two gongs in this year's Australian Street Art Awards - with The World earning gold for Best Monument/Memorial and silver for Best Landmark Sculpture.
The seven-metre tall World sculpture, situated in the Goldtower Central precinct, details important slivers of the city's rich history, including sun rays and bronzed continents on the stainless-steel monument.
The World was gifted to Charters Towers for its 150-year celebration in honour of the town once called 'the world' during the 1800 gold rush.
Goldtower owner Paul McIver has dreamed of being a tourism and retail precinct with world class infrastructure and artwork.
"Being announced as a finalist was an absolute honour," Mr McIver said.
"However going that next step and being named the winner of the best Landmark Sculpture and Best Monument is something that we never imagined or planned for.
"Every Australian needs to visit Charters and make sure they check in at our World and get up close to the Wall of History."
In addition to the city's two accolades, the seven-metre high, 80-metre long Wall of History received a finalist nomination for the Best Mega Mural.
The mural, adorned with five million hand-cut tiles, stands as a tribute to the pivotal moments that have shaped Charters Towers from 1872 to 1922.
Internationally renowned artist Trisha Lambi painted the pieces of the artwork after spending months researching significant moments including the discovery of gold by Jupiter, the history of the settlers and their nationalities, to the sombre revelations at the Pioneer Cemetery.
Ms Lambi collaborated with local artist Tania Ault of the Gudjala People.
"The mosaics are so visually striking, firstly bringing so much depth to the artwork and then adding another level of surprise and delight," Mr McIver said.
"Often people think they are paintings from a distance and think 'Wow' - then they get close to it, and we hear 'Oh it's tiles!' It's double the wow-factor.
"The other aspect is their durability compared to painting for example, our mosaics are telling stories that are 150 years old and we want these to be here, shining just as bright as they are today, for at least another 150 years."
The Australian Street Art Awards recognises the best street art experiences in the nation and opens the opportunity for travellers to appreciate and witness firsthand how street art and monuments can reflect Charters Towers history and the spirit of forefathers of the town.
"Charters Towers as a tourism destination will benefit from Goldtowers' artwork being named as winners in the Australian Street Art Awards," Charters Towers Regional Council CEO Martin Drysdale said.
"This win is a testament to Goldtower Central's commitment to constantly delivering new and exciting experiences for both locals and tourists. These attractions reflect on the vibrant and diverse history of Charters Towers."
