Charters Towers wins national acclaim

March 13 2024 - 11:00am
The World, pictured with Paul McIver, has won gold in the Australian Street Awards.
CHARTERS Towers has snared two gongs in this year's Australian Street Art Awards - with The World earning gold for Best Monument/Memorial and silver for Best Landmark Sculpture.

