Isa operators win big at Grey Nomad Awards

By Ben Carr
March 13 2024 - 7:00am
Sunset Top Tourist Park operators Kylie Rixon and Michelle Low Mow pictured in 2021.
Outback at Isa and Sunset Tourist Park are among the top tourist providers in the country for grey nomads.

