Isa operators win big at Grey Nomad Awards

Outback at Isa and Sunset Tourist Park are among the top tourist providers in the country for grey nomads.
This year's Grey Nomad Awards have been revealed, which highlights top places for older travellers to stay and play around the country.
Outback at Isa received best attraction, highlighting its diverse offering as the region's major tourism facility.
The best dog friendly stay went to Sunset Tourist Park, in a huge win for the local accomodation provider.
Owner-operator Kylie Rixon was ecstatic with the result and said the park prides itself on going above and beyond for its four-legged visitors.
"We try to go above and beyond in every aspect of our business to make people feel welcome and at home, and having the dogs welcome is just part of that as well," she said.
"We have quirky little things around the park like pee poles, free poo bags and dog parking areas and we're in the process of building our own dog wash and a few other things that make it more comfortable.
"We're lucky that just 200 metres down the road we've got one of the council dog parks which is fenced, so that's a great drawcard as well.
"The dogs get a Snacko on checkin. The humans get the bill and the dog gets the Snacko."
Ms Rixon estimates grey nomads make up 90 percent of the park's business. The market makes up almost 30 percent of Australia's population, and as visitors, they are known as loyal, educated and discerning.
The Gold awards are handed out across 14 categories with the well-known Outback Queensland Masters receiving the top gong for best festival/event.
Thallon, south of St George, was announced as the best grey nomad friendly town. In all, eight of the winners are from Queensland.
Ms Rixon said the secret to the park's success is understanding your customer.
"Popularity for pet friendly stays is ever increasing with some people getting away earlier," she said. "They are perhaps taking bigger trips before retirement and of course you can't leave your loyal friend at home after 10 years and sometimes they're too old to leave behind.
"They're part of the family so it's only natural you want them to come and I love the fact that we can welcome them as much as we can."
Grey Nomad Award Gold Winners:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.